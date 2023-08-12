ADVERTISEMENT

Pinarayi, Riyas silent on graft controversy: Union Minister V. Muraleedharan

August 12, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas have been hiding since the corruption controversy, Union Minister V. Muraleedharan has said. “Pinarayi Vijayan, who is celebrated as a gallant leader, has not uttered a word for three days. Mr. Riyas, who earlier had an opinion on any issue in the country, is also silent,” he said in Kollam on Saturday. He added that despite the Income Tax department’s statement against Veena Vijayan, the Congress is not interested in raising the issue in the Assembly. “Currently Kerala has only Pinarayi Vijayan united front and it would be better for the LDF and the UDF to field a common candidate in Puthuppally,” he said. Mr. Muraleedharan also alleged that leaders of the CPI(M), the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League are among those who took money from the sand-mining company and that is why both the fronts were cooperating in the issue. “But the people will recognise the politics of deception and compromise,” he said.

