Pinarayi rallies for Sarin in Palakkad, boosts LDF camps

Chief Minister accuses UDF and BJP of resorting to unethical measures to face the byelection

Updated - November 16, 2024 09:43 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan waving to the crowd at an LDF rally for the Palakkad Assembly byelection on Saturday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan waving to the crowd at an LDF rally for the Palakkad Assembly byelection on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K K Mustafah

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan campaigned for Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate P. Sarin in the Palakkad Assembly constituency on Saturday, infusing a renewed enthusiasm among LDF workers.

Addressing election rallies at Mepparambu, Mathur, and Kodunthirapully, the Chief Minister said the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were confuzzled with the entry of Dr. Sarin as the LDF candidate.

He accused the UDF and the BJP of resorting to unethical measures to face the byelection. He said both the UDF and the BJP were of same character and neither of them could make any change to Palakkad. Unlike the other LDF leaders, the Chief Minister, however, chose to focus on the developments that his government brought about in Kerala.

He said it was the LDF that instilled fresh hopes in a dejected Kerala society after the 2016 elections. Mr. Vijayan said his government had kept its promises by salvaging the State from despair.

The Chief Minister assured paddy farmers that a permanent solution would soon be found to their issues. He said the promised rice park would soon be a reality in Palakkad.

The Chief Minister blamed the Union government for not giving the amount for paddy procurement. “It is the State government that often bears the brunt of the criticism because of the Union government’s failure,” he said, adding that his government was in the forefront to help the farmers by all possible means.

He said the social security pension would be disbursed without any more breaks in the State. The first instalment of the pension arrears had already been disbursed and the second instalment would be disbursed in December, he said.

Dr. Sarin did not hide his excitement of sharing the stage with the Chief Minister for the first time. He promised that he would fetch whatever development Palakkad had missed in the past several years.

The Chief Minister will address three more rallies in Palakkad on Sunday. He will campaign for Dr. Sarin at Kannadi, Olavakode, and Sulthan Pet.

Published - November 16, 2024 09:33 pm IST

