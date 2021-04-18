Kerala

‘Pinarayi put people’s lives in danger’

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Sunday said that he criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter put the lives of people in danger by violating COVID-19 protocols.

Mr. Muraleedharan was speaking to media persons here. He earlier drew criticism for allegedly referring to the Chief Minister as ‘Covidiot.’

The Union Minister said considering the derogatory remarks made by Mr. Vijayan on previous occasions, his was a mild criticism. Mr. Muraleedharan also slammed former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram for lambasting him over the ‘Covidiot’ remark. On CPI(M) acting State secretary A. Vijayaraghavan's statement that the BJP should rein in the Union Minister, Mr. Muraleedharan said that he was a secretary rejected by his own party. “The CPI (M) wants to silence me. If the CM could speak against the Union Home Minister, I have the right to speak against the corruption and wrongdoings of the State government,” he said.

