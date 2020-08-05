Pinarayi promoting criminals: Raman Singh

KOTTAYAM

05 August 2020 07:42 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party vice president Raman Singh here on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of promoting and supporting the criminals engaged in gold smuggling and other illegal activities for personal benefits.

Inaugurating online a hunger strike by BJP former State president Kummanam Rajasekharan in Kottayam demanding Mr. Vijayan’s resignation here on Tuesday, Mr. Singh noted that the office of the Chief Minister was being misused for large-scale gold smuggling for the first time. “Fingers are pointed directly to his close aides, including the IT Secretary. The Vijayan government was watching the smuggling taking place through its office as a mere spectator and it demanded a Central investigation only when 30 kg of gold was seized at the airport,” he said.

He further alleged that the revenue from gold smuggling was being used to fund the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Advertising

Advertising

BJP MLA O. Rajagopal presided over the function. The hunger strike that began at 10 a.m. concluded at 5 p.m.