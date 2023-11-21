Pinarayi optimistic about transforming Kerala through improved development initiatives

November 21, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - KANNUR

In a remarkable show of public support, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his ministerial team drew large crowds on the third day of the Navakerala Sadas, the State government’s outreach programme.

On Monday, Payyanur, Taliparamba, Kaliassery, and Sreekandapuram in Kannur district witnessed overflowing venues and a bustling atmosphere as ministers interacted with people.

Development optimism

Amid a rousing reception at Payyanur, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, expressed optimism about transforming the State through improved development initiatives. He envisioned the State achieving the status of a developed nation through enhanced development initiatives.

Asserting a commitment to expedite development, the Chief Minister said regardless of criticism by the Opposition, the government is dedicated to working swiftly for the progress of the State.

Speaking at the Madayipara Palayam ground in Kalayasseri constituency, the Chief Minister said the Opposition was trying to impede the development initiatives of the government. He noted that such hindrances were being orchestrated with the cooperation of the Central government.

He urged residents to see themselves as Keralites without distinction and stressed the government’s commitment to improving education, healthcare, employment, and living standards.

SilverLine controversy

On the controversy over the SilverLine project, he pointed out that opposition to the project stemmed from outdated perspectives and reluctance to embrace progress.

He highlighted the benefits of the project for Kerala’s transportation infrastructure. Drawing attention to the success of Vande Bharat, Mr. Vijayan said the advent the train had made locals recognise the necessity of the SilverLine project.

In Taliparamba, Mr. Vijayan called upon the entire State to unite against the Centre’s neglect of Kerala.

