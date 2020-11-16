Pinarayi moots fact-check system for media

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has mooted a fact-check system to verify reports appearing in the media. Addressing a seminar organised by the Kerala Media Academy on Monday, he said many of the media reports were nothing but fabricated stories.
He said biased reporting by the media had led to half truths and lies in many cases. He accused the media of turning a blind eye and deaf ear to facts and called for an introspection. He lashed out at attempts to mix mythology with history and faith with politics and to espouse right wing extremism while claiming to be objective.
Mr. Vijayan also alleged that the media had tried to label the press conferences held during the COVID-19 pandemic as a mere public relations exercise.
He urged journalists to think of an independent fact check system to keep a tab on the veracity of news.
