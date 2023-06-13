ADVERTISEMENT

Pinarayi, Modi on the same track, says K.C. Venugopal

June 13, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are on the same track, only that Mr. Vijayan seems to be faster, K.C. Venugopal, general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), said here on Tuesday.

“Mr. Vijayan is using the same strategy as Mr. Modi, that of systematically hunting down enemies and foisting false cases against them. (KPCC president) K. Sudhakaran has clarified that the case is fabricated. The government is drowning in major corruption scandals, yet the Chief Minister is least bothered and continues to offer police protection to criminals,” said Mr. Venugopal.

He mocked that the police, which has not been able to find a former SFI leader accused of fraud, has been hard at work framing false charges against the Opposition.

Not satisfied with framing false charges against Opposition leaders, the Chief Minister’s police is now engaged in foisting false charges on mediapersons. Mr. Venugopal questioned whether this was indeed the Communist way of being and said that even the Central leadership of the Left party has been keeping silent on this.

He said that the Chief Minister was trying to deflect attention from the serious corruption charges against him by bringing up charges against the Opposition. However, his intimidatory tactics are not enough to silence the Opposition, he added.

