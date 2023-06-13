HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pinarayi, Modi on the same track, says K.C. Venugopal

June 13, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are on the same track, only that Mr. Vijayan seems to be faster, K.C. Venugopal, general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), said here on Thursday.

“Mr. Vijayan is using the same strategy as Mr. Modi, that of systematically hunting down enemies and foisting false cases against them. (KPCC president) K. Sudhakaran has clarified that the case is fabricated. The government is drowning in major corruption scandals, yet the Chief Minister is least bothered and continues to offer police protection to criminals,” said Mr. Venugopal.

He mocked that the police, which has not been able to find a former SFI leader accused of fraud, has been hard at work framing false charges against the Opposition.

Not satisfied with framing false charges against Opposition leaders, the Chief Minister’s police is now engaged in foisting false charges on mediapersons. Mr. Venugopal questioned whether this was indeed the Communist way of being and said that even the Central leadership of the Left party has been keeping silent on this.

He said that the Chief Minister was trying to deflect attention from the serious corruption charges against him by bringing up charges against the Opposition. However, his intimidatory tactics are not enough to silence the Opposition, he added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.