Pinarayi meets PM to retain capital airport under State

Kerala made a last ditch attempt on Saturday to prevent the handing over of the Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) that has emerged as the highest bidder for managing, operating, and developing the infrastructure of the AAI-managed airport for the next 50 years.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accompanied by Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran and Chief Secretary Tom Jose, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in Delhi. Mr. Vijayan urged Mr. Modi to continue with the existing AAI-management or to hand over the airport to the State government if the Centre went ahead with the proposed privatisation of six non-metro airports, including Thiruvananthapuam.

“The Prime Minister was briefed about our claim and he had not rejected our arguments. The State’s stance that the airport cannot be handed over to a private group that has no previous experience was also informed. We are expecting a favourable decision,” the Chief Minister later told the media at Kerala House.

The government has taken all possible measures to prevent the handing over of the airport set up in 1932 and running on profit to the AEL.

“In Kerala, the airports can be developed only by the State. Let us wait for the decision,” the Chief Minister said in reply to queries.

Mr. Vijayan, who arrived in Delhi for a meeting of the NITI Aayog, said a memorandum citing prioritised demands, including financial aid for rebuilding the flood-hit State, was submitted to the Prime Minister.