Pinarayi meets Gadkari, discusses road projects

11 roads in State to be upgraded under the second phase of Bharatmala project

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and discussed various development projects in the State.

As many as 11 roads in Kerala would be included for upgrade under the second phase of the ambitious Bharatmala project. Besides, a stretch of the Kannur airport road would be upgraded into national highway, according to a release issued by the State government after the meeting held in the national capital.

A Ministry official said Mr. Gadkari and Mr. Vijayan discussed the status of various development projects being implemented in the State.

A programme for the highways sector, the Bharatmala project focusses on optimising efficiency of freight and passenger movement across the country by bridging critical infrastructure gaps. This is being done through effective interventions, including development of economic corridors, inter-corridors and feeder routes, and coastal and port connectivity roads.

On Tuesday, Mr. Vijayan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Petroleum Hardeep Singh Puri and Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw.