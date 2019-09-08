Pinarayi launches work on bridge

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday launched the construction of a bridge connecting Perumbalam Island in Aroor Assembly constituency to the mainland.

Speaking at the function, Mr. Vijayan said that the ₹100 crore project was funded under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). “It is a Onam gift for the residents of Perumbalam. The construction of the bridge will be completed in a time-bound manner,” the Chief Minister said.

He also appreciated the support of the local people for the project. Once completed, the bridge will make travel hassle-free for around 15,000 islanders.

The residents currently use boats to commute between their village and mainland.

Officials said that the construction work would commence soon and be completed in 30 months.

The construction of the bridge was a long pending demand of the residents. The project was put on track after Public Works Department submitted a report and the KIIFB accorded administrative sanction.

Three bridges

The government plans to connect Cherthala-Arookutty road with Vaikom- Poothotta-Tripunithura State highway through Perumbalam island by constructing three bridges.

The construction of the bridge connecting Perumbalam Island and Panavally was included in the first phase of the project. The bridge will be 1,110 metre long and 11 metre width. The width of the carriageway will be 7.50 metre.

In the second phase, a bridge will be constructed from Perumbalam Island to Vattavayal Island. The third bridge will be constructed between Vattavayal and Poothotta.

The construction of all three bridges will make commuting easy between Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts. Officials added that the project would help to boost tourism and aid development of the islands.

Opened to traffic

In another function, the Chief Minister opened the Vaisyambhagom bridge to traffic.

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran presided over the function. Food and Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman, A.M. Ariff MP, District Panchayat president G. Venugopal, and others attended the function.