Pinarayi launches K-Rice, says BJP’s rice scheme is for political gains

March 13, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who launched the Kerala Government’s subsidised Sabari K-Rice here on Wednesday, slammed the Centre’s ‘Bharat Rice’ initiative saying that it was driven by considerations of “profit and political gain.”

Rice available at ₹18.59 a kilo was being sold as ‘Bharat Rice’ for ₹29. The Centre has taken up rice distribution eyeing profit and political gain, Mr. Vijayan said.

At the same time, the State government is providing a subsidy of almost ₹11 per kg on its ‘K-Rice.’ Kerala’s public distribution system is a model for the entire nation. It will be strengthened further, he said.

Under the K-Rice initiative, rice purchased at ₹40 per kg is sold at subsidised rates. Jaya, Matta and Kuruva varieties will be available for ₹29/₹30 per kg. The scheme attests to the LDF government’s commitment to welfare and development initiatives even in the face of adversities, Mr. Vijayan said.

The Sabari K-Rice has been launched keeping in mind the branding requirements of Supplyco which competes with other brands in the market, he added.

Mr. Vijayan also slammed the Union government decision to bar governments and State-run agencies from sourcing food grains through the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS). Prior to the National Food Security Act, Kerala was eligible for 16.25 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains.

After its enactment, the quota reduced to 14.25 lakh metric tonne. Of this, 10.26 lakh MT is allotted to the priority sector, which accounts for 43% of card holders in Kerala. The non-priority sector, which accounts for 57%, are eligible for 33,294 MT. The State Government had been sourcing additional rice through OMSS during times of higher demand such as festivals and natural calamities, he said.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, who presided, said steps 13 subsidised items sold through Supplyco will be stocked in the outlets over the next two weeks.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, Mayor Arya Rajendran, MLA Antony Raju, Deputy Mayor P.K. Raju, ward councillor Palayam Rajan, Supplyco general manager Sooraj Shaji and zonal manager Jalaja G.S. Rani were present.