Pinarayi is Modi in dhoti, says IUML mouthpiece

Chandrika holds CM responsible for CPI(M)‘s LS poll debacle

Published - June 23, 2024 08:51 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)’s mouthpiece Chandrika criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan vehemently, holding him singularly responsible for the fiasco the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M] faced in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

In its editorial on Sunday, the IUML mouthpiece described Mr. Vijayan as ‘Modi in dhoti’. The IUML criticism was in apparent reprisal for the Chief Minister’s recent remarks against the Muslim League. Mr. Vijayan had said that the IUML had lost its face.

The editorial accused the Chief Minister of turning a Nelson’s eye on the drubbing his party suffered in the recent elections. “Instead of realising that he has lost his face, Mr. Vijayan is trying to say that other parties have lost faces.”

The newspaper said that the Chief Minister and his PR (public relations) team had not still realised the reasons for the CPI(M)’s defeat even when the party’s national and State leaderships found the government’s failure as the key reason.

“Mr. Vijayan is now trying to copy-paste the dirty tricks of Narendra Modi by attempting to delimit civic body wards in such a way as to benefit the CPI(M),” it said.

The editorial also blamed Mr. Vijayan and the CPI(M) for their failure in realising that SNDP general secretary Vellappally Natesan had served as a bridge for the Ezhava votes to reach the Sangh Parivar camps.

“Mr. Vijayan thinks that when he attacks the Muslim League, his comrades will applaud and forget their party’s failure. He has not learned his lesson even after trying in vain to woo the Muslim League and some sections of the Muslim community,” the editorial said.

