Pinarayi is an autocrat, says Muraleedharan

Thrissur

11 March 2021 19:47 IST

Minister flays ties with Kerala Congress (M),

Criticising Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for a seat-sharing formula with the Kerala Congress (M), Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has said the Chief Minister favours the ‘two leaves’ more than the red flag.

Mr. Muraleedharan told newspersons here on Thursday that Mr. Vijayan was playing favouritism. “Those who agree with him will exist in the party. The Left front has been destabilised under the autocracy of Mr. Vijayan.”

The CPI had become insignificant in the Left Democratic Front (LDF), Mr. Muraleedharan said.

“Like everywhere in the country, the CPI(M) is a sinking ship. Workers with self respect will escape from the ship. The CPI(M) thinks that the people can be fooled with PR work,” he said.

Mocking at the remark of Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran that the Sabarimala incident was unfortunate, Mr. Muraleedharan said it was a political gimmick. There was no sincerity in that remark, he said.

A meeting of State BJP leaders held here on Thursday made the final round of discussion on candidate selection for the Assembly elections. The announcement will be made in New Delhi on Friday.

Earlier, BJP State president K. Surendran said Suresh Gopi, MP, could choose the constituency of his choice to contest.

Informal reports said the national leadership of the BJP would decide whether Mr. Muraleedharan should contest or not. Reports said that technocrat E. Sreedharan would contest from Palakkad.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Prahlad Joshy along with Mr. Muraleedharan called on Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath at the Bishop Palace here. However, the Ministers said they discussed general issues, not politics.