Pinarayi Vijayan interacts with U.S. Consul General

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram

31 July 2021 07:26 IST

The Kerala Chief Minister hoped the U.S. would support research and development activities in Kerala.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday requested U.S. help to transform Kerala into a knowledge-based economy.

Mr. Vijayan appealed during an online meeting with U.S. Consul General, Chennai, Judith Ravin. He hoped the U.S. would support research and development activities in Kerala.

He informed Ms. Ravin that Kerala had started an eminent scholarship programme for students. They hoped to interact with U.S. experts from various fields.

Kerala also hoped to become a modern industrial hub. Ms. Ravin appreciated Kerala’s COVID-19 control and vaccination efforts. He promised to support Kerala in disaster mitigation and academic research. The U.S. was also interested in imparting knowledge on child and women safety and empowerment and special training for transgender people.

Chief Secretary V.P. Joy and U.S. Counsel’s Economic Officer, Dustin Bickel, participated.