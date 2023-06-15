Pinarayi interacts with Cuban President Canel

June 15, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel said his Cabinet would discuss cooperating with Kerala in public health service delivery, tropical medicine, neurosciences, molecular immunology, cancer care and sports.

Mr. Canel hosted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his office on Thursday. Mr. Vijayan is in Cuba on an official visit along with Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal and Health Minister Veena George.

Mr. Canel lauded Kerala’s social achievements, digital literacy, internet penetration and high quality of life index. He proposed student exchange programmes between universities of both States. Mr. Canel also promised to visit Kerala on his next official tour of India. Mr. Vijayan lauded Mr. Canel’s election as president. He reminded Kerala’s deep respect for the late communist revolutionaries, particularly Che Guevara and Fidel Castro.

Earlier, Cuban officials told the ministerial delegation from Kerala that a leading pharmaceutical major, BioCubaPharma, contemplated investing in a vaccine manufacturing plant in Kerala.

They also agreed on close cooperation with Kerala’s health sector through exchange programmes, continuing medical education programmes and medical technology and expertise sharing.

Cuban officials also suggested a working group involving officials from both sides to create a road map for cooperation. Principal Secretary Health Department, Kerala, will head the State’s Cuba working group.

Mr. Vijayan also held talks with the president of BioCubaPharma and the director generals of the Centre For Neurosciences and Centre for Molecular Immunology.

Support for sports

Cuba also agreed to help investors in Kerala manufacture state-of-the-art medical equipment and assist the State’s nascent biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. The ministerial delegation also sought Cuba’s expertise to improve Kerala’s athletic and sports prowess and render it on par with developed nations.

Mr. Vijayan interacted with the National Institute of Sports and Physical Education and Recreation leaders. Cuba promised to provide expert training to Kerala sportspersons in volleyball, judo and track and field items. It will also train prospective State chess players via online classes. Both governments evinced interest in athletic training exchange programmes.

Planning Commission vice-chairperson V. K. Ramachandran, John Brittas, MP, Chief Secretary V.P.Joy and Kerala’s office on special duty, Venu Rajamony and Principal Secretary Health, A.P.M. Mohammad Hanif, were part of the delegation.