Pinarayi inaugurates reading fortnight

The Kerala State Library Council should take up the task of upgrading libraries into centres for e-learning, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.
He was speaking after inaugurating the reading fortnight celebrations organised by the State government, library council, and the P.N. Panicker Foundation here on Friday.
Reading and publishing were undergoing several changes in these times. When COVID-19 threatened to put the brakes on learning, the online mode was resorted to. Where children did not have facilities for online learning, libraries were becoming the venues for hosting the classes. When becoming part of such social initiatives, libraries should keep up with the changing times.
The growing publishing industry in the State and good book sales show that online technology will not replace books. However, one should not turn away from new technology. Its possibilities should also be tapped, the Chief Minister said.
Online programmes will be held in 6,500 libraries in the State till July 7.
Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel presided.
