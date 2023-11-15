Pinarayi inaugurates 125th anniversary celebrations of Women’s College

November 15, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala aspires to evolve a better alternative to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He added that the ongoing reforms including curricula revision and the introduction of the four-year degree courses with fundamental changes in curriculum and content are part of the State’s efforts in nurturing a knowledge economy driven by socially committed youth.

The Chief Minister was speaking while inaugurating the quasquicentennial (125th anniversary) celebrations of the Government College for Women (GCW), Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday.

Mr. Vijayan elaborated on the efforts made by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in modernising the higher education sector. Besides creating 4,149 seats since coming into power, the current dispensation has accorded sanction for six private colleges and an aided college. As many as 131 degree programmes were also sanctioned during the period. He also pointed out that there has been a 20%-increase in budgetary allocation for higher education this year.

He felt the Earn While You Learn scheme that has been implemented in colleges in the State has the potential to become a game-changer in creating a strong pool of skilled youths and employable talents.

Mr. Vijayan credited the GCW for evolving the PRAPTHA scheme aimed at assisting differently-abled students in capacity building through inclusive programmes. He also delved into the immense promise held by the Common Centralised Instrumentation Facility that has been set up in the college at a cost of ₹13 crore.

Transport Minister Antony Raju presided over the function. Noted Carnatic singer and alumnus K. Omanakutty, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation councillor Rakhi Ravikumar, college principal Anuradha V.K., vice principal Anila J.S., administrative assistant Bencimol Mathayi, parent-teacher association (PTA) vice president Ashok Kumar K.N., former college union chairperson Amitha Babu and celebrations general convener S.H.S. Dharmaja also spoke on the occasion.

