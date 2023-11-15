HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pinarayi inaugurates 125th anniversary celebrations of Women’s College

November 15, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the inaugural function of the 125th anniversary of the Government College for Women in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the inaugural function of the 125th anniversary of the Government College for Women in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Kerala aspires to evolve a better alternative to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He added that the ongoing reforms including curricula revision and the introduction of the four-year degree courses with fundamental changes in curriculum and content are part of the State’s efforts in nurturing a knowledge economy driven by socially committed youth.

The Chief Minister was speaking while inaugurating the quasquicentennial (125th anniversary) celebrations of the Government College for Women (GCW), Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday.

Mr. Vijayan elaborated on the efforts made by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in modernising the higher education sector. Besides creating 4,149 seats since coming into power, the current dispensation has accorded sanction for six private colleges and an aided college. As many as 131 degree programmes were also sanctioned during the period. He also pointed out that there has been a 20%-increase in budgetary allocation for higher education this year.

He felt the Earn While You Learn scheme that has been implemented in colleges in the State has the potential to become a game-changer in creating a strong pool of skilled youths and employable talents.

Mr. Vijayan credited the GCW for evolving the PRAPTHA scheme aimed at assisting differently-abled students in capacity building through inclusive programmes. He also delved into the immense promise held by the Common Centralised Instrumentation Facility that has been set up in the college at a cost of ₹13 crore.

Transport Minister Antony Raju presided over the function. Noted Carnatic singer and alumnus K. Omanakutty, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation councillor Rakhi Ravikumar, college principal Anuradha V.K., vice principal Anila J.S., administrative assistant Bencimol Mathayi, parent-teacher association (PTA) vice president Ashok Kumar K.N., former college union chairperson Amitha Babu and celebrations general convener S.H.S. Dharmaja also spoke on the occasion.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.