Pinarayi holds talks with Indian Ambassador to the U.S.

June 14, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who is on a visit to the U.S.A. met Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu and held talks on possible investments in Kerala and cooperation in various sectors.

Mr.Sandhu told the delegation accompanying the Chief Minister that there was potential for investments in Kerala in the defence and space sectors and the pharmaceutical industry. The talks focussed on providing training in the U.S. for nurses from Kerala and collaboration in promoting ayurveda and medical tourism.

The possibility of cooperation in IT, innovation, startups, renewable energy and green hydrogen also figured in the discussions.

Mr.Sandhu said the Indian embassy in the US would take the initiative to promote collaboration between academic institutions in Kerala and the U.S.

Finance Minister K.N.Balagopal, Chief Secretary V.P.Joy and senior officials from Kerala and embassy officials of Kerala origin were present at the talks.