Pinarayi has turned Kerala into a police State: Congress

February 13, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Monday said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had turned Kerala into a police State.

The government had unleashed the police to stifle democratic dissent. The police were engaged in preventive arrests of Congress workers on an unprecedented scale to pre-empt any protest against Mr. Vijayan. The Supreme Court had frowned upon the preventive detention of political activists.

He said the Chief Minister’s security seriously inconvenienced the public. The police disallowed traffic, pedestrian movement, and parking on main thoroughfares for Mr. Vijayan’s motorcade to pass unhindered.

The government had banned black flag protests. The police even prosecuted those who inadvertently wore black shirts to Mr. Vijayan’s public functions. At Perumbavoor, the police detained Youth Congress workers who assembled for a public meeting.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) was protesting against the fuel price hike that upended household budgets, pushed up inflation, and exacerbated the cost of living.

No Congress worker pelted a stone at Mr. Vijayan. In contrast, CPI(M) workers had thrown stones at Oommen Chandy, injuring him on the head, when he was the Chief Minister.

Mr. Satheesan also questioned the rationale of Mr. Vijayan travelling in a motorcade of at least 40 vehicles. He rejected Mr. Vijayan’s insinuation that the Congress and the BJP were in cahoots to agitate against the government. Mr. Satheesan said the Congress, unlike the CPI(M), had no secret truck with the BJP.

The CPI(M) and the BJP had protested on the same side against the Oommen Chandy government in the solar and bar bribery scandals.

In contrast, instead of chasing scandals and rumours like the CPI(M) did, the UDF was fighting on the people’s side to persuade the administration to roll back the fuel, liquor, power and water price hike.

The suicide of a literacy movement worker for want of wages belied Mr. Vijayan’s tall claim that the State’s finances were robust. Farmers in Kerala were in a debt trap. The government had no money to procure paddy or compensate for crop loss.

The Kerala Agricultural Debt Relief Commission owed farmers ₹400 crore. Many farmers were at the receiving end of revenue recovery notices from banks.

At least one farmer committed suicide recently. Many were on the brink of inflicting self-harm. Nevertheless, the government remained unmoved. Mr. Satheesan challenged Mr. Vijayan to raise the support price of rubber to ₹250 for a kg.