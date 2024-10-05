ADVERTISEMENT

Pinarayi has lost moral and political right to continue in power: Surendran

Published - October 05, 2024 01:42 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Police use water cannons against BJP activists who took out a march to the Kanayannur taluk office on Friday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

 

BJP State president K. Surendran on Friday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, arguing that Mr. Vijayan had lost the moral and political right to continue in power.

Inaugurating a march to the Kanayannur taluk office organised by the district committee of the party, Mr. Surendran claimed the State had witnessed corruption and hawala transactions at an unprecedented scale over the last eight years. Even after a legislator backed by the ruling front came forward to highlight these issues, the Chief Minister was trying to portray the legislator in a poor light instead of responding to the issues raised by him, Mr. Surendran said.

He made fun of the CPI for its alleged lack of stature within the ruling Left front and attacked Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan for “acting like a member of the Cabinet led by Mr. Vijayan.” BJP district president K.S. Shaiju presided.

The police stopped the march in front of Maharaja’s College and used water cannons to disperse the protesters.

