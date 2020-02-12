Pinarayi hails AAP victory in Delhi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the victory of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headed by Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Assembly elections reflected the people’s verdict against the BJP’s politics of communal polarisation.

The electoral outcome also presents an opportunity for the Congress to learn from its mistakes.

“The verdict means that voters are ready to embrace a viable alternative to the BJP. It should impart strength to the ongoing struggle by secular, democratic forces for protection of Constitutional values,” he said here on Tuesday.

The Congress, Mr. Vijayan said, had failed to read the popular sentiment in favour of the AAP and join hands with the party to hand out a more crushing defeat for the BJP. The Chief Minister rang up Mr. Kejriwal and congratulated him on the impressive victory of the AAP.

‘Body blow for BJP’

The results have rendered a body blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah focussing all their might in the campaign, CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran said.

KPCC chief hails it

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullapally Ramachandran said the victory of the AAP is a mandate against the fascist regime led by Narendra Modi. The people of Delhi voted overwhelmingly for the AAP to defeat the BJP’s efforts to engineer a split in the democratic secular votes.