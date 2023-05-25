Pinarayi govt. fleecing common man to support its favourites: Muraleedharan

May 25, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Pinarayi Vijayan government is squeezing the common man to provide for the extravagance and comfortable retirement of those whom the government favours, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has said.

He was alluding to the government’s decision to allow an honorarium of ₹1 lakh to the government’s special envoy in New Delhi, K.V. Thomas.

There were several bureaucrats in service who could be designated to liaison with the Centre and to secure the State’s requirements. The State should be utilising them properly instead of using taxpayers’ money to pay retirement benefits to another. This extravagance by the government was made possible by the additional levies imposed on the public on everything, including power and water, Mr. Muraleedharan told media persons here on Thursday.

The Left government was carrying forth by cheating the poor. The people of Kerala had begun to realise that they made a huge mistake by giving a second term to Pinarayi Vijayan and they would correct their “mistake’ in the near future, he added.

