ADVERTISEMENT

Pinarayi govt. fleecing common man to support its favourites: Muraleedharan

May 25, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

He flays State’s decision to provide ₹1-lakh honorarium to government’s special envoy in New Delhi, K.V. Thomas

The Hindu Bureau

The Pinarayi Vijayan government is squeezing the common man to provide for the extravagance and comfortable retirement of those whom the government favours, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has said.

He was alluding to the government’s decision to allow an honorarium of ₹1 lakh to the government’s special envoy in New Delhi, K.V. Thomas.

There were several bureaucrats in service who could be designated to liaison with the Centre and to secure the State’s requirements. The State should be utilising them properly instead of using taxpayers’ money to pay retirement benefits to another. This extravagance by the government was made possible by the additional levies imposed on the public on everything, including power and water, Mr. Muraleedharan told media persons here on Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Left government was carrying forth by cheating the poor. The people of Kerala had begun to realise that they made a huge mistake by giving a second term to Pinarayi Vijayan and they would correct their “mistake’ in the near future, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US