Pinarayi flays bid to appropriate Narayana Guru and portray the social reformer as a Hindu sage

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has lashed out at the aggressive bid being allegedly made by various quarters to appropriate Narayana Guru to further their vested interests.

Inaugurating a public conference in connection with the 170th Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi celebrations at the Sree Narayana Gurukulam in Chempazhanthy on Tuesday, Mr, Vijayan also decried attempts to portray the social reformer as a “Hindu sage” and a champion of a Hindu renaissance movement. Such attempts are being made by misconstruing historical facts and the ideals of Narayana Guru, who had dedicated his life to annihilate communal and caste-based divisions in the society.

He called for propagating Narayana Guru’s philosophy the world over, asserting that his teachings are crucial in addressing contemporary issues of sectarianism and ethnic conflict as seen in strife-torn regions like Manipur, Kashmir, Assam and Gaza.

The Chief Minister stressed Narayana Guru’s teachings on mutual love and compassion have been instrumental in shaping Kerala’s societal values. He also praised the State’s remarkable unity in the aftermath of the recent Wayanad landslides when people of all faiths came together to support those in distress. Kerala’s example of collective support during tragedies serves as a global model, he asserted.

He also noted that Narayana Guru’s principles emerged during an era marked by significant social challenges and a lack of democratic ideals. His teachings remain relevant to this day, at a time when superstitions and regressive customs such as human sacrifice have been finding greater traction among considerable sections.

Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, presided over the function. Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust president Swami Sathchidananda delivered the Jayanthi message.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Tourism Suresh Gopi formally launched the Jayanthi celebrations. Prayers and rallies were held at other places including Sivagiri Madhom and Aruvippuram to mark the occasion.

