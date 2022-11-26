Pinarayi flags misuse of constitutional posts

November 26, 2022 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has flagged the alleged misuse of ‘high constitutional office-holders’ to pressurise democratically elected governments in the country.

In his Constitution Day message on Saturday, he was also critical of the ‘neglect of the fundamental tenet of democracy’ that prescribed equal roles for both the Central and State governments in nation-building.

His statement was widely interpreted as an oblique reference to the ongoing spat between the State government and the Governor over the jurisdictional autonomy of State universities and the purported delay in giving assent to Bills passed by the Legislative Assembly.

Mr. Vijayan, who made veiled references about the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, cautioned against steps being made to determine citizenship on the basis of religion. The values of secularism, democracy and federalism faced serious challenges in the country. He voiced concern about attempts to weaken pluralism and instil a reactionary mindset in the youth by altering curricula. Concerted attempts were being made to erode scientific temper in higher education, he said.

‘True federal concept’

He delved into the challenges faced by the Constitution in realising the ‘true federal concept’ of content States, a strong Centre and functional local governments.

Despite the progress achieved by the country in various parameters, struggles continue in the spheres of land reform and economic equality, and against untouchability and malnutrition. Commenting on the alleged abandonment of State-run institutions, the Chief Minister said public sector undertakings that had been envisaged as the pillars of the economy were being sold one after the other. The rights of the working class were also being curtailed.