Pinarayi expresses solidarity with Lakshadweep residents

Thiruvananthapuram

24 May 2021 20:51 IST

Union government-appointed administrator promoting ‘realty mafia,’ say islanders

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday expressed Kerala’s solidarity with Lakshadweep residents. The islanders had publicly resented the alleged attempt by the Central government-appointed administrator to ‘promote the real estate mafia.’

They have accused the current dispensation of using the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) to stifle free speech and protests so that it could parcel off the island to private profiteers without any widespread opposition.

When pressed, Mr. Vijayan said the issue had come to his notice. The current powers posed a grave challenge to the life, identity and culture of Lakshadweep residents. As per the recent news reports, narrow interests were at play on the island. Their actions were condemnable and would retard society.

Mr. Vijayan said Kerala and Lakshadweep were inseparable. A lot of Lakshadweep students were enrolled in educational institutions in Kerala.

The islanders frequented the mainland for treatment and other needs. Some powers wanted to break the islands’ historic link with Kerala. They should withdraw from the attempt, he said.