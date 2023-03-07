Pinarayi expresses concern over Sisodia’s arrest

March 07, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing deep concern over the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrest of Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Mr. Vijayan said he refrained from commenting on the case’s merit. But he wanted to draw Mr. Modi’s attention to the “voices of protests” the arrest has elicited from several opposition parties, including some Chief Ministers.

Mr. Sisodia’a arrest has “lent further force” to the argument about the actions of the central investigation agencies. “It is the golden principle of natural justice that justice should not only be done but seem to be done too.”, he said.

Mr. Vijayan pointed out that Mr. Sisodia was an elected representative of the people. He had not skipped summons and appeared before the investigating agencies whenever his presence was warranted. “Unless the arrest were imperative for preventing the impediment to the investigation, the desirable act would have been to avoid it”, he said.

Mr.Vijayan said that as per information available in the public domain, the CBI had not confiscated anything incriminating, including cash, from the AAP leader’s custody.

“While the law has to take its course, it is equally important that the widespread perception that Mr. Sisodia is being targeted for political reasons must be dispelled. As we emphasise the principle of cooperative federalism, excessive actions on the part of anyone concerned should be avoided”, Mr. Vijayan wrote.

Mr. Vijayan said he “hoped that guidance from the Prime Minister will go a long way in changing the present perception, which is reflected in the letter of the important political leaders, including some Chief Ministers in this matter”.