Pinarayi elated over ‘unexpected, warm response’ to Navakerala Sadas in Malappuram

November 30, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The four-day district leg of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s Navakerala Sadas concluded on Thursday covering 16 Assembly constituencies. Three breakfast sessions with invited guests and 16 public programmes marked the four days of the Sadas, in which thousands were mobilised from different parts of Malappuram, the largest populated district in the State.

Over 70,000 memorandums of various nature were received in the four days from Malappuram district. While 14,866 memorandums were submitted on the first day from Tirur, Ponnani, Tavanur and Tanur constituencies, the number of memorandums received from Vengara, Tirurangadi, Vallikkunnu and Kottakkal constituencies rose was 16,735 on the second day.

On the third day, 21,845 applications were received from Malappuram, Kondotty, Manjeri, and Mankada constituencies. On Thursday, the final day in Malappuram, programmes held at Vazhikkadavu (Nilambur), Areekode (Eranad), Wandoor, and Perinthalmanna attracted huge crowds.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, leading the Cabinet through the constituencies, said the response from the people of Malappuram was unexpected and particularly warm.

Inaugurating the Nilambur constituency programme at Munda ground in Vazhikkadavu panchayat, Mr. Vijayan said land deeds would be distributed to 568 families before January 31 in the vested forestland handed over to the Revenue department in Nilambur taluk. The beneficiaries will be from Thrikkaikuthu, Nellikkuzhi and Athikkal areas.

P.V. Anvar, MLA, presided over the function. Ministers Roshy Augustine, P. Prasad, and Veena George and Nilambur municipal chairperson Saleem Mattammal spoke.

Delivering the keynote address at the Wandoor constituency’s programme at V.M.C. Higher Secondary School, Wandoor, the Chief Minister warned that the future generation would question Kerala if did not keep abreast of the changing times. “The negative attitude of the Union government is posing hurdles for Kerala’s development,” he said.

Organising committee chairman N. Kannan presided over the function. Ministers Ahamed Devarkovil, G.R. Anil, and M.B. Rajesh spoke.

Addressing the Navakerala Sadas of Eranad constituency at Areekode panchayat ground, the Chief Minister said the government had nothing to hide from people. “The Union government is trying to stifle Kerala financially. The Opposition is afraid of reacting to this negative attitude of the Centre,” he added.

Organising committee chairperson U. Sharafali presided over the function. Ministers Saji Cherian, V. Sivankutty, and K. Rajan spoke.