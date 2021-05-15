Pinarayi discusses govt. formation with Governor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 May 2021 22:53 IST

LDF meeting on May 18 to decide Ministers, other formalities

Caretaker Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday in connection with the formation of the new State government.

Mr. Vijayan called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan amidst arrangements at the Central Stadium for the swearing-in of the new Council of Ministers. The date of the swearing-in and the arrangements in view of the lockdown in the State and the triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram figured at the meeting.

Mr. Vijayan had submitted the resignation of the Council of Ministers headed by him to the Governor on May 2 after the Left Democratic Front (LDF) won the Assembly polls.

The LDF is meeting on May 18 to decide the Ministers and other formalities. The meeting to select the LDF’s parliamentary party leader will be on May 19. Once the parliamentary party leader is elected, the Governor will invite the leader to form the government on getting the letter.

Official sources said the General Administration Department and the Public Works Department were making arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony. Asked about the swearing-in ceremony, Mr. Vijayan said at a press meet that it would be held with bare minimum attendance. All details would be provided once it was finalised, he added.