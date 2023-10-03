Pinarayi discounted wishes of Kodiyeri’s family

October 03, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of discounting the wishes of the family of late CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan that his body be kept in the capital for the public to pay homage

In a statement here on Tuesday, he alleged that Mr. Vijayan, who had been preparing to go abroad at the time of Kodiyeri’s death, was not prepared to postpone his trip. Keeping the mortal remains of Kodiyeri for public viewing and a procession to Kannur would have upset his travel plans. This resulted in the party upsetting all conventions and hurting the family’s sentiments, Mr. Sudhakaran alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that CPI(M)’s claims that the mortal remains of Kodiyeri were taken directly to Kannur on the directions of doctors had been laid bare by the disclosure of Kodiyeri’s family that they wanted the body to be kept for public viewing in the capital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.