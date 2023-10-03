HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pinarayi discounted wishes of Kodiyeri’s family

Veteran’s CPI(M) leader’s family had wanted his mortal remains to be kept in capital for public to pay respects. Heeding to this would mean postponing CM’s foreign trip, says KPCC president

October 03, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of discounting the wishes of the family of late CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan that his body be kept in the capital for the public to pay homage

In a statement here on Tuesday, he alleged that Mr. Vijayan, who had been preparing to go abroad at the time of Kodiyeri’s death, was not prepared to postpone his trip. Keeping the mortal remains of Kodiyeri for public viewing and a procession to Kannur would have upset his travel plans. This resulted in the party upsetting all conventions and hurting the family’s sentiments, Mr. Sudhakaran alleged.

He said that CPI(M)’s claims that the mortal remains of Kodiyeri were taken directly to Kannur on the directions of doctors had been laid bare by the disclosure of Kodiyeri’s family that they wanted the body to be kept for public viewing in the capital.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.