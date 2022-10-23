Pinarayi deplores “isolated, unwelcome tendencies” in police force

ADVERTISEMENT

At a time when the Home Department is facing criticism over alleged cases of police high-handedness, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday hit out at “isolated, unwelcome tendencies” within the police force, even as he defended the government’s track record in maintaining law and order. The State’s police force has been facing mounting criticism especially after the alleged illegal detention and torture of two youths, one of them a defence personnel, at the Kilikollur police station in Kollam district last week.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Mr. Vijayan said the government would not approve of or tolerate any unwelcome tendencies within the police force.

"Even while we have a big list of achievements, it is a serious matter that there have been instances which do not sit well with the force's reputation. These police personnel have brought disrepute to the force. The government will not show them any leniency. Those found guilty will not have a place in the force, and will face maximum punishment. Any act which tarnishes the image of the Kerala Police will not be tolerated. The force should have a people-friendly face as well as conduct," he said.

‘People-friendly policing’

He said Kerala had the best track record among police forces across the country. The Left Democratic Front government's people-friendly policing policies had led to this record. The number of criminal cases in the State had come down drastically in the past six years. The force had proved itself with its efficiency in crime investigation and in intervening effectively to maintain communal harmony whenever attempts were made to create divisions, he said.