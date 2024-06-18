GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pinarayi demands comprehensive probe into NEET fiasco

Published - June 18, 2024 07:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has criticised the Central government and the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), which determines admissions to undergraduate medical courses across India.

In a statement issued in the wake of the Supreme Court’s issuance of notices to the Union government and the NTA, Mr. Vijayan expressed serious concerns about the credibility of the national entrance exam system, stating that the allegations raised about the examination results affected the very credibility of the entrance examination system in the country.

He was critical of the absence of an effective intervention by the Centre, despite being aware of the various issues including the alleged question paper leak and controversies over grace marks that dogged this year’s examination.

The Chief Minister also held the Centre responsible for abolishing the State-level medical entrance exams, which used to be conducted flawlessly, to introduce the NEET examination.

He accused the authorities of gambling with the future of professional students in the country, and urged the government to conduct a comprehensive investigation on the matter to resolve the concerns of students and parents.

