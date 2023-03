March 12, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping for his re-election to the top post for a record third-time. “Revolutionary greetings to President Xi Jinping on his re-election as the President of the People’s Republic of China. It is truly commendable that China has emerged as a prominent voice in global politics. Best wishes for the continued efforts to achieve a more prosperous China,” Mr. Vijayan tweeted.