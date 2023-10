October 21, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its success in accomplishing the Gaganyaan Mission’s Test Vehicle flight (TV-D1).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Vijayan said: “This marks a major step in launching India’s own crewed space missions and proves our mettle in achieving substantial advancements in space research”.