Pinarayi condoles death of Ramoji Rao

Published - June 08, 2024 06:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed grief over the death of media baron Ramoji Rao, who passed away early on June 8 morning at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Extending his heartfelt condolences, Mr. Vijayan said Ramoji Rao was a visionary in the film and media industries. His curiosity, foresight, and determination left an indelible mark on every field he ventured into, serving as an example and inspiration to all.

Ramoji Rao also played an unparalleled role in the growth of vernacular media, and his contributions to the film industry were equally significant. He also stood by Kerala during its crises, notably contributing to the post-flood reconstruction efforts. His death is a profound loss to the entire country. “I join in the grief of his family and friends, paying my heartfelt tributes to his legacy,” said Mr. Vijayan.

