Pinarayi commissions safe corridor

The 80-km safe corridor demonstration project in the Vettu Road-Thycode to Adoor on the MC Road as part of the ongoing Phase II of the World Bank-aided Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) was commissioned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday.

The ₹146.6-crore project is aimed at zero accidents in the busy two-lane two-way corridor spread over Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts, through enhanced road safety, engineering, education and enforcement measures.

Commissioning the safe corridor thorough video conference from the Secretariat, the Chief Minister said the safe corridor stresses on the State’s thrust to road safety while developing road corridors.

Improvement of 33 junctions, gateway treatment in 36 school zones, solar lighting, road markings, hitherto unused in the State, sign boards and crash barriers have been introduced in the safe corridor.

Steps to strengthen the post crash trauma care facilities in the Government Medical College Hospital at Thiruvananthapuram, Taluk hosptial at Kottarakara, General Hospital Adoor and Primary health centres at Kannyakulangara and Vamanapuram in the stretch at a cost of ₹28.2 crore is on.

Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran presided. Minister for Forest K. Raju, Minister for Tourism and Devasom Kadakampally Surendran and Secretary, PWD, Anand Singh attended