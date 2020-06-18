Pinarayi commissions safe corridor

The 80-km safe corridor demonstration project in the Vettu Road-Thycode to Adoor on the MC Road as part of the ongoing Phase II of the World Bank-aided Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) was commissioned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday.
The ₹146.6-crore project is aimed at zero accidents in the busy two-lane two-way corridor spread over Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts, through enhanced road safety, engineering, education and enforcement measures.
Commissioning the safe corridor thorough video conference from the Secretariat, the Chief Minister said the safe corridor stresses on the State’s thrust to road safety while developing road corridors.
Improvement of 33 junctions, gateway treatment in 36 school zones, solar lighting, road markings, hitherto unused in the State, sign boards and crash barriers have been introduced in the safe corridor.
Steps to strengthen the post crash trauma care facilities in the Government Medical College Hospital at Thiruvananthapuram, Taluk hosptial at Kottarakara, General Hospital Adoor and Primary health centres at Kannyakulangara and Vamanapuram in the stretch at a cost of ₹28.2 crore is on.
Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran presided. Minister for Forest K. Raju, Minister for Tourism and Devasom Kadakampally Surendran and Secretary, PWD, Anand Singh attended
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath