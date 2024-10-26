Pinarayi comes down on Jamaat, calls it a ‘revivalist organisation’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has come down on the Jamaat-e-Islami, calling it an Islamist version of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and a “revivalist organisation” which is working towards creating an “Islamic world”. He also termed the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) a “reformist organisation” which has joined hands with the Jamaat to defeat the Communists.

He was here on Saturday to release Keralam, Muslim Rashtreeyam, Rashtreeya Islam (Kerala, Muslim Politics and Political Islam), a book authored by P. Jayarajan, State committee member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

Mr. Vijayan said the Jamaat-e-Islami and the IUML should not be viewed with the same lens as the former was a religio-imperialist organisation, while the latter never had such an agenda. The IUML had been working towards social reforms since its inception during the British period.

“The Jamaat is hell bent on taking back the community to the era of the Caliphate. While the IUML is confined to national politics, the other one swears by international-level Islamist revivalism. The IUML is focussing on minority politics and Islamic nationalism, the Jamaat is for Islamic imperialism,” Mr. Vijayan said.

He said the IUML had no ties with international organisations, but the Jamaat was linked to Shia extremists in Yemen and the Islamic Brotherhood in Egypt.

Mr. Vijayan alleged that the Jamaat had no qualms in tying up with imperialism even while speaking against it. For example, it cooperated with U.S. imperialism to destroy the democratically elected regime of Najibulla in Afghanistan, it was part of the Islamic Brotherhood-led coalition in Egypt to crush the Communist party there, the Jamaat also worked as a pawn to weaken the Fatah party in Palestine. “The IUML does not have any such international tie-ups, it is not even linked to Pakistan,” he claimed.

Mr. Vijayan accused the Jamaat of supporting the RSS view during the Partition that India should be a Hindu Rashtra. “Both the organisations are intolerant towards secular democracy. The Jamaat does not recognise nationalism, it is for Islamic internationalism. For it, all the Muslims across the world are the citizens of one single country. The IUML does not follow such a stand,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan alleged that the Jamaat plan was to first divide countries on the basis of religion, destroy other countries with the strength of “Islamic imperialism” and then set up an Islamic empire. “The Sangh Parivar is totally in agreement with the Jamaat over dividing the country on the basis of religion. The Sangh also plans to have a Hindu empire. Both the parties are birds of the same feather,” Mr. Vijayan said.

However, the Chief Minister also alleged that the IUML never shied away from joining hands with extremist organisations such as the Social Democratic Party of India and the Jamaat in its bid to defeat the Communists.

“This will give legitimacy to the extremists. The IUML cadre will also move to such organisations en masse and that party will become irrelevant. It will also help the Sangh Parivar to easily polarise people,” Mr. Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister said there was no truth in the allegation that large-scale recruitment to the Islamic State was happening from Kerala. “Such claims will only give ammunition to the Centre which is looking for a chance to intervene in the State’s affairs. The Sangh Parivar will make it a propaganda tool too,” he said.

