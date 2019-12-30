Pinarayi, Chennithala to decide on protests

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala will jointly work out the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the State in mutual consultations. This was decided at a meeting of political parties and social organisations held here by the Government on Sunday.

The United Democratic Front (UDF), among other demands, mooted convening a special Assembly session to pass a resolution to convey the State’s concerns on the CAA, sending an all-party delegation to meet the President, and the State Government impleading in the CAA case in the Supreme Court. Mr.Vijayan has agreed to consider these requests.

Mr. Vijayan said the current times call for a united protest to protect secularism and the Constitution and it would become a model for the nation. “When religion becomes the basis for citizenship, it will sabotage the Constitution. No law is above the Constitution. This is not just a religious issue but something which affects the very existence of our nation,” he said.

CM issues warning

Mr. Vijayan warned against providing space for communal or extremist organisations in such protests and said stringent action would be taken against such organisations that surpassed the limits. The Government would not intervene in the case of peaceful protests, he said. He reiterated that Kerala had halted all proceedings on the National Population Register. The State, at present, did not have a detention centre, and no such centre would be set up.

Mr.Chennithala said it was a time for all religions, castes, and parties to stand united, as there were attempts to tamper with the Constitution. He wanted the Government to desist from registering cases under stringent laws such as the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act against anti-CAA protesters.

The proposed Constitution protection committee mooted by the CPI(M) did not come up for discussion.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MP, said the discussion was “fruitful”.