Pinarayi calls Kerala Police the best in the country

Hailing the Kerala Police as the best police force in the country, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the State government has over the past eight-and-a-half years used the force effectively to protect the secular fabric of Kerala. He was inaugurating the 68th Foundation Day Celebration of the Kerala Police here on Friday. Mr. Vijayan also distributed medals to 264 police officers who rendered exemplary service in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘People’s force’

“No major communal conflict has happened in the State during this period. Anyone can approach police stations in Kerala fearlessly to address their issues. Most of the police stations in the State have become women-elderly-child-friendly. Over the past 68 years, the Kerala Police has transformed into a people’s force, freeing itself from its mentality under the colonial regime. The force’s interventions during floods and other natural calamities have brought about a major change in public perception of the police,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan also lauded the police force for its investigative excellence which has helped in proving cases which were thought never would be proved. It has also become adept at using modern technology in the investigation process. Touching upon the increasing cases of online financial fraud, he said that 31,107 complaints had been received till September 30 on the web portal set up for this purpose. The police was able to recover ₹79.81 crore and freeze 32,807 bank accounts used for fraudulent activities.

Report on ‘1930’

A number of awareness programmes are being conducted for this purpose under the leadership of the State Police Media Centre. The campaign to report online financial fraud to the number ‘1930’ is getting good response from the public. He said that as part of the measures to increase the representation of women in the Kerala Police, the government had decided to reserve 10% of the vacancies for women.

State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb and other top police officials were present at the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.