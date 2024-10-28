Pinarayi calls for spreading scientific awareness

Scientific institutions should be able to not only teach scientific subjects but also spread scientific awareness, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Inaugurating the first phase of infrastructure development at the Srinivasa Ramanujan Institute for Basic Science (SRIBS) at Pampady on Monday, the Chief Minister noted that only 1% of the gross domestic product is allocated to Research and Development sector in India. This pales in comparison to the global average of 1.8%.

``Instead of supporting research, significant funds are often wasted on proving unscientific myths. This is occurring in a country where science education is mandated by the Constitution,” he said.

The CM also highlighted Kerala’s different approach in addressing this issue.

``The State government is actively promoting scientific research through initiatives such as research scholarships, awards for outstanding research, research fellowships, and the establishment of translational research labs. Special budget allocations have been made for research and development, with four science parks currently being established across the State. The first park, located in Thiruvananthapuram, is already operational,” he said.

Centres of Excellence in various fields, including Life Sciences, Advanced Virology, Graphene Research, Genome Data, Microbes, and Nutraceuticals, too are being established to support scientific research. The Srinivasa Ramanujan Institute for Basic Sciences is being encouraged to collaborate with these initiatives to further advance scientific research in Kerala, he said.

The CM added that a master plan of ₹40 crore has been prepared for the SRIBS, with projects worth ₹1.5 crore currently being inaugurated. He emphasised the institute’s significance in the fields of artificial intelligence, machine learning, supercomputing, and theoretical and computational research.

The CM also announced that plans are under way to establish Kerala as a hub for the pharmaceutical industry, with preparations being made to address emerging diseases. Noting that climate change is a pressing global issue, he also highlighted the importance of leveraging artificial intelligence for precise weather forecasting systems. This approach can help mitigate disasters and improve interventions, particularly in the agricultural sector, he said.

Minister for Cooperatives and Devaswom V.N. Vasavan presided over. K Francis George MP, Chandy Oommen MLA and others spoke.