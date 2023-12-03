ADVERTISEMENT

Pinarayi blames Cong for BJP victory

December 03, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Sunday blamed the Congress for the BJP emerging victorious in States like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Telengana.

“The attitude that they have already won the election has led to their disastrous defeat in the northern States,” said Mr. Vijayan.

The CPI(M) leader said that lack of coordination against a foe like the BJP was responsible for the latter’s victory. “There should have been a proper understanding between different parties against the BJP. Sadly it did not happen,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan pointed out that Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav had already warned about the Congress’s detrimental stand. “The Congress alone cannot fight the BJP. The Congress miserably failed to counter the wrong policies being followed by the BJP,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath had acted like the BJP’s B-team. Mr. Kamal Nath never took a firm stand against communalism, Mr. Vijayan alleged.

