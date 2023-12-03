HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pinarayi blames Cong for BJP victory

December 03, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Sunday blamed the Congress for the BJP emerging victorious in States like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Telengana.

“The attitude that they have already won the election has led to their disastrous defeat in the northern States,” said Mr. Vijayan.

The CPI(M) leader said that lack of coordination against a foe like the BJP was responsible for the latter’s victory. “There should have been a proper understanding between different parties against the BJP. Sadly it did not happen,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan pointed out that Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav had already warned about the Congress’s detrimental stand. “The Congress alone cannot fight the BJP. The Congress miserably failed to counter the wrong policies being followed by the BJP,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath had acted like the BJP’s B-team. Mr. Kamal Nath never took a firm stand against communalism, Mr. Vijayan alleged.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.