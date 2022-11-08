Pinarayi appeals to PM to secure release of 16 Indian sailors detained by Equatorial Guinea Navy

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to secure the release of 16 Indian sailors detained by the Equatorial Guinea Navy since August.

The Equatorial Guinea Navy impounded the ship, MT Heroic Idun, on August 12 on suspicion of violating maritime law and trespassing on the country’s territorial waters without authorisation. The Navy later removed the sailors from the ship to a detention facility near the port.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Mr. Vijayan said three of the detained sailors were from Kerala. He said the local authorities of Equatorial Guinea had detained the vessel unlawfully, and the sailors were hostages. Mr. Vijayan said the ship did not engage in any illegal activity. The shipping company paid the fine imposed by the country’s authorities on September 28, 2022. However, it failed to secure the sailors’ release.

Mr. Vijayan said the “unforeseen delay” in releasing the vessel and sailors was a cause for serious concern. Further incarceration at the port would take a toll on the crew members’ mental and physical health. There were genuine fears that the life and security of the sailors were in jeopardy.

Mr. Vijayan requested Mr. Modi to order India’s diplomatic mission in Equatorial Guinea to “proactively intervene and facilitate the immediate release” of the vessel and crew members.

The State government had earlier identified the Keralites held in the Central African country as Sanu Jose, Chief Officer of MT Heroic Idun, a Kochi resident; Vijith, a resident of Kollam; and a third person whose identity need to be confirmed.

Mr. Jose and Mr. Vijith repeatedly transmitted mobile phone videos describing their harrowing incarceration and pleas for help. Their plight triggered concern for their well-being and quick repatriation in Kerala.