Pinarayi advocates amendment to Central Wildlife Protection Act

March 11, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KANNUR

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has emphasised the need to amend the stringent provisions of the Central Wildlife Protection Act, citing difficulties in addressing instances of wild animals encroaching into residential areas.

Speaking at the inauguration of various development projects funded by NABARD at the Aralam rehabilitation area, the Chief Minister outlined the government’s stance on wildlife management.

Highlighting the State government’s commitment to safeguarding lives and preventing wildlife-related incidents, Mr. Vijayan underscored the challenges posed by existing Central laws.

He said the Act’s stringent regulations, particularly regarding the handling of wild animals through methods such as shooting, drugging, trapping, and relocation, hinder prompt action by State authorities, even in emergencies. He stressed the necessity of amending the law to empower the State government to effectively manage such situations while upholding the principles of wildlife conservation and human safety. However, the Centre was reluctant to entertain such amendments, he said.