Pinarayi acting as a proxy for Sangh Parivar, says Mankoottathil

April 29, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Youth Congress State president Rahul Mankoottathil launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Monday, accusing him of acting as a proxy for the Sangh Parivar.

Addressing the media, Mr. Mankoottathil also urged the Communist Party of India (CPI) to clarify whether they were part of the INDIA bloc led by Rahul Gandhi or the ‘National Democratic Alliance front led by E.P. Jayarajan and Mr. Vijayan.’ He also accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] of promoting Islamophobia on behalf of the Sangh Parivar in Kerala.

“After the polling at Vadakara, the left cyberspace took out a campaign that all those who voted for Shafi Parambil should go to Pakistan. Such propaganda has only come from the Sangh Parivar before,” he said.

