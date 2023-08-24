Pinarayi accuses Congress of playing into Sangh Parivar hands

August 24, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Stepping aside the barrage of allegations raised against him by the United Democratic Front, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Thursday launched a counter-attack on the Congress-led coalition by accusing it of playing into the hands of the Sangh Parivar.

Addressing an election campaign meeting in Puthuppally on Wednesday, Mr. Vijayan tapped into the into the developments at Kidangoor, a neighbourhood local body where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joined hands with the UDF to oust the Left Democratic Front from power, to launch a full-scale political offensive. With an eye on the Christian-majority electorate at Puthuppally, he also touched upon the raging violence in Manipur.

“Kidangoor is a name that represents the political stance of the UDF and how they diluted the values of secularism for political gains,” said Mr. Vijayan, at Ayarkunnam on Thursday evening.

According to him, the Congress had failed to take a firm stance against the communalist forces since the period of the Narasimha Rao Government. “No Parliament member from the UDF has ever been ready to raise the issues faced by Kerala at the Centre as it requires them to criticise the Union government and its policies,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Vijayan had addressed another election convention at Puthuppally. Addressing the function, he sought to reinforced the discourse on development in Puthuppally and noted the key achievements of the LDF government on the development front.

“Contrary to the expectations, the power highway project has crossed Puthuppally and reached its destination. Even in Puthuppally, a constituency that many regard lags behind in development, the physical infrastructure of schools has improved considerably,” added Mr. Vijayan.

Prior to addressing the election conventions, Mr. Vijayan reviewed the progress of the LDF’s election campaign at Puthuppally at the CPI(M) district committee office in Kottayam.

The Congress, meanwhile, sought to scale up its attack against Mr. Vijayan, accusing him of shying away from the questions that the people had expected him to answer. “he unearthing of a massive scam involving former Minister A.C. Moideen continues to send shock waves across the State . Mr. Vijayan himself remains neck-deep in a host of corruption cases,” KPCC president K. .Sudhakaran.

