Pilot schemes by local bodies on the cards

An integrated local government management system will be in place in all grama panchayats to streamline the delivery of various e-services to the citizens.

Describing it as one of the projects earlier envisaged in the Panchayati Raj system, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s policy address on Wednesday said that 900 grama panchayats and all block panchayats in Kerala had already secured ISO certification and emerged as single-window service stations for the citizens. By January-end, all grama panchayats will be able to secure the ISO certification.

Pre-fab tech

The pre-fab technology would be employed more in the oncoming housing projects under the LIFE Mission, which would also tap the scope of crowd funding and support of sponsors. The construction of 85 such projects has begun in the State and it could be completed by the end of 2020.

Three projects for conversion of solid waste to power would be considered for the effective management of construction and demolition waste in selected zones in Kerala.

Self-help groups

“For senior citizens, differently abled and transgender people, there is plan for forming separate self-helping groups under local self government bodies,” the Governor said. The formation of an extensive volunteer network under the Kudumbashree Mission for various services and the opening Small Entrepreneurship Resources Centres would be part of the reforms in the sector.

Disaster management plan

An exclusive Disaster Management Plan (DMP) for local bodies with a volunteer base of 3,40,000 citizens to act in times of emergency situations is one of the newer initiatives mentioned by the Governor to strengthen the disaster management system in Kerala. “The DMP and the annual plan of local bodies can be integrated for the project realisation,” he said.