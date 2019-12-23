Pilot justifies united fight against CAA

Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot on Monday justified the joint campaign of the United Democratic Front and the Left Democratic Front against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Speaking to media persons here, Mr. Pilot sought to differentiate national and State issues and asserted that the Congress-led UDF would continue its opposition and agitations against the anti-people policies of the LDF Government.

Several parties and leaders, including those in the National Democratic Alliance, had expressed their opposition to the CAA. In Rajasthan too, a joint campaign was conducted against the CAA in Jaipur.

He hoped that the Central Government would reconsider withdrawing the amendment in the light of the opposition to it. The Prime Minister’s remarks at a rally on Sunday indicated that the Centre was willing to step back.

Economic issues

He urged the Central Government to focus on the economic slowdown and address the aspirations of the unemployed and the youth. Violence on university campuses was not a good sign. In this context, he hoped that there would be a rethink on the CAA even though it was passed by a majority in Parliament, he said.